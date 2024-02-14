Jeet announces upcoming project Boomerang 's release date

One of the most awaited movies of Bengal’s superstar Jeet is the upcoming Boomerang. Today on the auspicious day of Saraswati Puja, he has finally announced the release date of the film creating an energetic high among his fans, and stated it to hit the theatres on May 10, 2024.

Jeet took to his social media this morning to make the grand reveal. The reveal itself has been conceptualised keeping sci-fi elements in place which gives the audience a hint of what genre the movie will take its direction.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor unleashes bloody mayhem in new stills from Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham Again’

The news comes as a surprise and much relief for everyone who was waiting for the release of this unique movie which stars Jeet in the lead role. The soon-to-be-released movie promises to be a game-changer in the regional industry as it would mark the first-fo-its-kind Bengali comedy Sci-Fi movie.

Directed by Sauvik Kundu, it is produced under Jeetz Filmworks by Jeet, Gopal Madnani, and Amit Jumrani. The genre brings a special focus to the movie as Sci-fi and that too comedy is often unexplored in the industry. The movie stars many known faces along with Jeet and has already piqued the audience’s expectations for quite some time. With the latest release date announcement, the audiences’ joys know no bounds and all are eagerly waiting for it to hit the theatres.

Apart from Jeet, the movie also stars Rukmini Maitra, Rajatava Dutta, Saurav Das, and Debchandrima Singha Roy.

Also read: After Sundance win, Richa & Ali’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ selected for South by Southwest Film Fest