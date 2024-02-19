Aniruddh Dave on acting in Kaagaz 2

Actor Aniruddh Dave, known for his works in Bell Bottom, Shorgul, Suryaputra Karn, Patiala Babes and others, gears up for his upcoming film Kaagaz 2, set to release on March 1 at the theatres. The film, directed by VK Prakash, marks the last film of late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik, also stars Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumar, Neena Gupta, Smriti Kalra and others.

Giving insights about his role, he stated, "My character embodies that competitive spirit, the one who constantly pushes you to strive for better. That's what my character does to Darshan Kumar's character in the film. The film's inherent uncertainty was incredibly compelling, and it's what truly drew me to the project. The goosebumps-inducing moments of patriotism woven throughout are truly powerful, and the character itself is brilliantly developed".

Sharing about how challenging it was for him to shoot physically demanding scenes post-Covid recovery, he tells, "I had to undergo rigorous training while filming this movie, as I was still in the recovery phase after having Covid. Satish Kaushik motivated me to push myself and become physically stronger. Somehow, I managed to achieve all those physically demanding scenes. His constant encouragement made me believe I was back in the game and ready to face the camera. He's been my mentor, and I'm at a loss for words to describe how grateful I am for him".

Talking about the film, he further added, "I'm thrilled to hear about the film's theatrical release! The promising trailer has already generated excitement, and it sounds like a must-watch for every Indian. Highlighting the realities of contemporary society, this film addresses a crucial need of the hour".

