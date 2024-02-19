BAFTA 2024: Mstyslav Chernov's '20 Days in Mariupol' bags best documentary 

Journalist Mstyslav Chernov, director of 20 Days in Mariupol, who took home the trophy for best documentary, said: "This is not about us. This is about the people of Ukraine ... the story of Mariupol is a symbol of everything that has happened, a symbol of struggle, a symbol of faith."

The director ended his acceptance speech by declaring: "Let's keep fighting. Thank you." The award was presented by Canadian actress Taylor Russell.

After nearly a decade covering international conflicts, including the Russia-Ukraine war, for The Associated Press, 20 Days in Mariupol, which is also among the Oscar nominees, is Chernov's first documentary feature.

Also Read: Deepika Padukone picks a Sabyasachi sari for BAFTA debut [SEE PICS]

The film, says its promo, draws on Chernov's daily news dispatches and personal footage of his own country at war. It offers a vivid and harrowing account of civilians caught in the siege, as well as a window into what it is like to report from a conflict zone and the impact of such journalism around the globe.