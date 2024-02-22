Trailer of Shaitaan hints at an edgy supernatural thriller

The highly anticipated supernatural thriller Shaitaan starring Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and R Madhavan has captured the intrigue of moviegoers since its teaser release. The film brings together powerhouse talents and promises a thrilling experience like never before. And as expected, the trailer takes us on a rollercoaster ride of heart-thumping adrenaline moments, giving a glimpse into the world of Shaitaan.

The film takes the audience on a journey with Kabir and his family as their fun weekend retreat takes a nightmarish turn when they let a friendly but mysterious stranger into their house. As the clock ticks, the family will be forced to confront their worst fears in this gripping tale that deals with the sinister elements of Indian black magic.

Shaitaan poster

Presented by Jio Studios, Devgn Films and Panorama Studios, Shaitaan is produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak and directed by Vikas Bahl. It is set to theatrically release on March 8 this year.