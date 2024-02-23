Onir’s Pinecone makes its way to London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival 

Onir’s latest directorial Pinecone is all set to be screened at the 38th British Film Institute Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. One of the world’s significant and long-standing queer film events in the LGBTQIA+ community, the festival launched its programme which includes a diverse range of global films.

Pinecone has already earned itself space as a landmark film in India. It offers a semi-autobiographical narrative that explores how the pursuit of love evolves. The narrative is set against the key milestones of the country’s gay rights movements. The film has already won the Rainbow Stories award at the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne and Honourable Mention – Best Feature at the International South Asian Film Festival Canada.

Director Onir states on this achievement, “I am thrilled and honored to have Pinecone selected for the 38th BFI Flare: London LGBTQIA+ Film Festival. This film is a labor of love, and I am immensely proud of the journey it has taken from its inception to this moment. Pinecone is more than just a film; it's a testament to the power of storytelling and the importance of LGBTQIA+ narratives in cinema. I hope it serves as an inspiration to aspiring filmmakers and continues to push the boundaries of queer cinema. I am looking forward to being in London for the screening".

Pinecone has challenged conventional norms and proven that the heart and vision behind a film are what truly matters, regardless of the budget constraints. It is a shining example of independent filmmaking and a bold representation of the community on a global platform.