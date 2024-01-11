Argha Deep Chatterjee announces latest movie, The Loop 

Argha Deep Chatterjee’s latest, The Loop will star Chiranjit, Indrani Dutta, Priyanka Sarkar, Ishan Mazumder, Barun Chanda, Apratim Chatterjee, Indrajit Mazumder, Tanaya Mukherjee, Hrishie Raj and Keya Chakraborty. The ensemble cast–led movie will focus on the characters visiting a resort, called The Loop, away from the hustle and bustle of the city, and how their past catches up with them in a full circle.

Argha Deep Chatterjee comments, “We use the word loop to denote something that we like to do again and again like listening to the same song or something which keeps coming back to us. So this movie also tells the story of coming back to something that is why it’s called The Loop.”

Commenting further about the narrative, he says, “Our story is also about a day at the resort where a limited number of people, some in groups and couples, come over to stay and are met with the warm hospitality of the resort owners. The people get cordial with each other. As the story progresses, we figure out the story is not this simple. It’s a story of one night and how it changes the lives of the people. It’s a thriller of course, but there are other elements to it as well.”

Indrani Dutta, who plays one of the major characters comments, “It’s a very different subject. My character Mrs. Gomes is very interesting. Chiranjit da and I pair up after a long time which makes me very excited.” Ishan Mazumder also talks about his character, “My character is named Soumyo who is a middle-class orphan brought up by a Father of a church. He has two friends who have been with him through thick and thin. This year he goes to the resort to celebrate his birthday which he usually celebrates at the Church every year. He is an emotional person, who speaks less but is always ready to help his friends.”

The screenplay and dialogues of The Loop are by Ipsita and the music has been composed by Ranajoy Bhattacharjee. It will hit the screen shortly this year.