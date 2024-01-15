Sky’s the limit: ‘Fighter’ trailer soars with Hrithik Roshan, Deepika, Anil in aerial action spectacle

Anticipation reached its peak as the much-awaited Fighter trailer was released, offering a thrilling preview of the upcoming film starring Hrithik Roshan, Deepika Padukone, and Anil Kapoor. The trailer unveiled intense aerial action sequences, fulfilling the expectations of fans eagerly awaiting this cinematic spectacle.

The narrative revolves around Squadron Leader Shamsher Pathania (played by Hrithik), Squadron Leader Minal Rathore (Deepika), and Group Captain Rakesh Jai Singh (Anil), leading an elite Indian Air Force (IAF) unit. As seen in the trailer, the film takes audiences into the heart of the action, showcasing the dedication of these aviators who give their all for the nation.

Set against the backdrop of escalating militant activities in the Srinagar Valley, the Air Headquarters commissions a new and elite unit named Air Dragons. Tasked with being the first responders to hostile activities, the Air Dragons consist of the best combat aviators selected from across the IAF. Fighter unfolds the story of these valiant individuals navigating the highs and lows of both internal and external battles.

Fighter marks the first collaboration between Deepika and Hrithik. Directed by Siddharth Anand, this film is Deepika’s third project with the director after Bachna Ae Haseeno (2008) and the 2023 blockbuster Pathaan, co-starring Shah Rukh Khan and John Abraham. Hrithik and Siddharth, known for their successful collaboration on projects like Bang Bang (2014) and War (2019), reunite to deliver yet another high-octane cinematic experience.



In addition to the stellar cast of Hrithik, Deepika and Anil, Fighter features Karan Singh Grover and Akshay Oberoi. The film is slated for a theatrical release on January 25, 2024.

Having teased audiences with an official teaser in December 2023, the makers set the stage for Fighter’s grand entry into cinemas. The teaser showcased the lead cast engaging in aerial stunts, offering a glimpse of a lively party track and a romantic moment between Hrithik and Deepika. Ending on a patriotic note with the tune of Sujlam Suflam and Hrithik unfurling a tricolour from his aircraft, Fighter promises an exhilarating cinematic journey.