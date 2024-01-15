Swaroopa Ghosh and Pawan Chopra to act in A Game of Two Halves

Piku fame actor Swaroopa Ghosh and Pawan Chopra who floored the audience with his acting in Asur 2 will be seen in the Indo-British movie ‘A Game of Two Halves’ directed by Khayam Khan. The movie is about coming of age and self-discovery on a soccer field.

It follows the life of Sanjay, a British student who finds the meaning and purpose of his life while teaching underprivileged children soccer in Hyderabad. It speaks about identity and humanity and the struggle of an individual to accept what life throws at them, fight it, and rise above it as a winner.

Talking about her character Ghosh mentions, “The nuanced placement of the character within the broader narrative framework and the gradual revelation of the character's complexity through the narrative reveal a layered value system. This subtle positioning speaks volumes about the complexities of reality and the inherent ambiguity of right and wrong.”

Pawan on the other hand who plays an “incredibly stubborn, yet deep loving character” comments, “The film delves into the complex dynamics of a father-son relationship. The generational gap creates friction, with the father's expectations for his son's path clashing with the son's desires. Through this conflict, however, the film reveals the depth of their love for each other, weaving a rich tapestry of emotions. This depth of character and the opportunity to explore such nuanced themes drew me to the role.” Talking further about his character he says, “It's tough for parents to accept their children's unconventional choices, their desire to break the mold. But then, there's that undeniable pride, that sheer joy in knowing you have a son like this.”

Ghosh mentions that the entire experience of working has been wholesome for her. “Everyday improvisation used to be such a blast. Meeting Saaj as my co-actor was also a joy. We clicked well, which helped elevate our scenes and working with Pawan after all these years... Well, that was something truly special. We both learned under the same mentor, so it was like rekindling a familiar spark."

The film has an ensemble cast including Saaj, Lucy Jackson, Harish Khanna, Nikkita Chadha, Sudha Bhuchar, Chizzy Akudolu, Sachin Chaudhary, Rajiv Kumar Aneja, and more.

A Game of Two Halves will be released on February 23, 2024