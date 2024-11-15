Manipuri filmmaker Tushar Nongthombam takes us through his experimental film 'Delusional Decays' and more

Drawing from the society and influences around him, Manipuri film-maker Tushar Nongthombam’s short Delusional Decays is a film that talks about breaking free from the harsh and confining realities of today’s world. This audio-visual cinematic experience is an experimental piece that has floored the audience with its storytelling power. Screened recently in the city at the third edition of the Emami Art Experimental Film Festival (EAEFF) held at Emami Art, the film not only won a Special Mention in the Open Call Awards 2024, but was also the winner of the first edition of the EAEFF Awards. We caught up with the prolific filmmaker who blends reality and poetic metaphors so beautifully on the sidelines of the Festival.