Uthura Parthasarathy: I have the drive and zeal to make it big

Excerpts

Take us through your journey as a film editor.

I began my career in advertising, where I spent five years editing a wide range of content, from digital brand films to theatre ads. My transition into films happened while working on an ad with Karthik Gattamneni, who later offered me the role of chief associate editor on Karthikeya 2. That opportunity marked the start of my journey in cinema. I then worked as the on-set editor for Dhamaka and as a co-editor on Eagle. Chaurya Paatam is my fourth film, but it is my debut as an editor.

Were you always passionate about editing?

Surprisingly, no. I actually wanted to become a journalist. When I enrolled in a mass communication course at the undergraduate level, I wasn’t even aware of the career paths in editing. But a few special classes in college introduced me to the craft, and I instantly knew this was what I wanted to do.

What is the most challenging part of this profession?

Being an editor is challenging. It is an invisible part of filmmaking; if I do my job well, my work ideally shouldn’t be noticed at all. That invisibility, while essential, can also mean editors are often overlooked. Also, editing is a solitary process, where we work behind closed doors, which can feel isolating at times.

How was your experience editing the movie Chaurya Paatam?

It was a very collaborative process, both on set and during post-production. The film has a playful tone, which gave me the creative freedom to experiment with editing patterns and rhythms. Working with a director who was already a friend made the collaboration smoother.

What part of the film did you like the most?

While I truly enjoy the film as a whole, the start of the heist, when the gang begins to execute their plan, is my favourite. Everything came together beautifully — the writing, cinematography, production design, performances, and music. A close second would be the Aada Pisacham song; it was a blast to edit that. (laughs)