Uthura Parthasarathy: I have the drive and zeal to make it big

Fuelled by unwavering determination and a passion for storytelling, Uthura Parthasarathy has carved a path that’s as dynamic as the films she helps shape. From the fast-paced world of advertising to the vibrant chaos of cinema sets as an assistant director, and now, seated at the editor’s desk, she has worn many hats — each with relentless dedication. Now, with the highly anticipated Chaurya Paatam set to release on April 25, Uthura steps into the spotlight. In an exclusive conversation, she reflects on her journey, the bold choices she’s made, and her mission to make every frame count.
Excerpts
Take us through your journey as a film editor.
I began my career in advertising, where I spent five years editing a wide range of content, from digital brand films to theatre ads. My transition into films happened while working on an ad with Karthik Gattamneni, who later offered me the role of chief associate editor on Karthikeya 2. That opportunity marked the start of my journey in cinema. I then worked as the on-set editor for Dhamaka and as a co-editor on Eagle. Chaurya Paatam is my fourth film, but it is my debut as an editor.
Were you always passionate about editing?
Surprisingly, no. I actually wanted to become a journalist. When I enrolled in a mass communication course at the undergraduate level, I wasn’t even aware of the career paths in editing. But a few special classes in college introduced me to the craft, and I instantly knew this was what I wanted to do.
What is the most challenging part of this profession?
Being an editor is challenging. It is an invisible part of filmmaking; if I do my job well, my work ideally shouldn’t be noticed at all. That invisibility, while essential, can also mean editors are often overlooked. Also, editing is a solitary process, where we work behind closed doors, which can feel isolating at times.
How was your experience editing the movie Chaurya Paatam?
It was a very collaborative process, both on set and during post-production. The film has a playful tone, which gave me the creative freedom to experiment with editing patterns and rhythms. Working with a director who was already a friend made the collaboration smoother.
What part of the film did you like the most?
While I truly enjoy the film as a whole, the start of the heist, when the gang begins to execute their plan, is my favourite. Everything came together beautifully — the writing, cinematography, production design, performances, and music. A close second would be the Aada Pisacham song; it was a blast to edit that. (laughs)
Do you have fun while editing a film or is the work difficult?
Like any job, it has both fun and challenging moments. Creating a story out of raw footage is incredibly satisfying. But it’s also mentally and physically exhausting. Sitting in a dark room all day and constantly making creative decisions takes a toll. People often see it as a desk job, but it involves much more.
What are some key points one should keep in mind while editing?
As an editor, you decide what the audience wants to sees, when they see it, and how much they know at any given moment. It’s essential to understand the story, the characters, and the emotional beats thoroughly. Also, having a broader worldview helps so you can look beyond just the cut and understand what your script and audience needs or expects.
Who is your inspiration?
There’s no single person I can name. Inspiration comes from everywhere. It could be a reel I watch, a story I hear on set, or even the thought of being part of the room where my favourite shows are being made. It’s ever-evolving.
Any directors you want to work with or any films that you look forward to editing?
I’m always keen to work with directors who bring something different to the table and challenge me to grow as an editor. I’d love to work with Zoya Akhtar and Sudha Kongara someday. It would be a dream to collaborate with filmmakers like Aaron Sorkin or Guy Ritchie. And sometimes, I imagine how special it would have been to work with someone like Singeetam Srinivasa Rao.
What keeps you motivated in your work?
As cliché as it may sound, I genuinely love what I do. That’s my biggest motivator. Apart from that, I have a drive and zeal to make it in this industry so that this avenue opens up to a lot more women.
Any upcoming projects?
I’m currently working with Karthik Gattamneni on his next film titled Mirai.
Story by Shreya Veronica