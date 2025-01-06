Golden Globes 2025: Adrien Brody’s ‘The Brutalist’, Jacques Audiard’s ‘Emilia Pérez’ win big; the winner's list here

Brady Corbet’s 215-minute epic The Brutalist was named Best Drama Film at the 82nd Golden Globes, setting the stage for it to become a strong contender at the Oscars. The postwar drama, filmed in VistaVision and released with an intermission, also earned Corbet the Best Director award and Adrien Brody Best Actor for his portrayal of a Jewish artist navigating life after World War II. The film draws parallels to Brody’s acclaimed performance in The Pianist.

“No one was asking for a three-and-a-half-hour film about a mid-century designer in 70mm, but it works,” Corbet said.

Jacques Audiard’s Emilia Pérez, a genre-blending trans musical, won Best Comedy or Musical and secured awards for Best Supporting Actress (Zoe Saldaña), Best Song (El Mal), and Best Non-English Language Film. Audiard called the film “a beacon of light” and celebrated its focus on sisterhood.

Big wins also came for Julianne Moore, earning her first Globe for The Substance, and Fernanda Torres, recognised for I’m Still Here. Sebastian Stan took home Best Supporting Actor for his role in A Different Man, highlighting the importance of tackling challenging stories.

Despite high hopes, India did not secure a win at the 2025 Golden Globe Awards. Payal Kapadia's film, All We Imagine As Light, which had garnered significant attention and anticipation, was nominated in two categories: Best Director and Best International Feature.

Check out the full list of winners here: