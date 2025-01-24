From Mikey Madison to Zoe Saldaña: Reactions from the 97th Oscars nominees

“I always dreamed of something like this, but it never felt like it would ever be a reality for me. I just love filmmaking. I love movies. It’s one of the biggest loves of my life and the thing that makes me happy." Reflecting on the recent challenges in Los Angeles, she added, "I’m a Los Angeles native, and so there’s been so much devastation these past few weeks, and my heart breaks for LA, but it’s really beautiful to see Hollywood coming together and celebrating film right now, it is really beautiful.”

Mikey credited Anora and director Sean Baker for transforming her career, saying, “There are doors that are open that were closed for a decade plus, and it’s really because of Sean uplifting me as an actress and giving me this incredible character to play, that no one had ever really given me before.”

She learned of her Best Actress nomination while FaceTiming her mother from her hotel bed in New York, describing how they “both screamed at the news.”

