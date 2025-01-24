From Mikey Madison to Zoe Saldaña: Reactions from the 97th Oscars nominees

Here’s the paraphrased version with quotes retained exactly as they are:
As Los Angeles endures the devastation of wildfires, Hollywood united to announce this year’s Oscar nominees. Leading the race is Netflix’s narco-musical Emilia Pérez, followed by the Broadway-inspired Wicked and the post-war epic The Brutalist. The 97th Academy Awards, hosted by Conan O’Brien, will air on ABC on March 2 from the Dolby Theatre.
Below are reactions from some of the day’s notable nominees:
“I always dreamed of something like this, but it never felt like it would ever be a reality for me. I just love filmmaking. I love movies. It’s one of the biggest loves of my life and the thing that makes me happy." Reflecting on the recent challenges in Los Angeles, she added, "I’m a Los Angeles native, and so there’s been so much devastation these past few weeks, and my heart breaks for LA, but it’s really beautiful to see Hollywood coming together and celebrating film right now, it is really beautiful.”
Mikey credited Anora and director Sean Baker for transforming her career, saying, “There are doors that are open that were closed for a decade plus, and it’s really because of Sean uplifting me as an actress and giving me this incredible character to play, that no one had ever really given me before.”
She learned of her Best Actress nomination while FaceTiming her mother from her hotel bed in New York, describing how they “both screamed at the news.”
“My phone started blowing up, and I just like I fell on the floor and couldn’t believe it. It’s completely surreal. The supporting actress category is full of some of my favourite actresses. It was unbelievable to be put on a shortlist, let alone, now this. I kind of can’t believe it,” Barbaro said. She received the news while in London for a costume fitting.
“On a level of artistry, today, for me personally, is an incredible day and I feel very happy. I also have complicated feelings about the character (Donald Trump mentor Roy Cohn) I played. It was the role of a lifetime, and at the same time, his legacy is real and it’s playing out in situ in front of our eyes in very frightening ways.”
Strong hopes the nomination will lead to the film’s rerelease, as it initially suffered from distribution issues. He shared the news from his home in Brooklyn, where his daughter informed him by knocking on his door.
“I was inside my car with my daughters and wife, and my nomination was first, and my name was first. And after that ... screaming and crying. (It was) a very emotional moment, I can say, for everybody." Borisov reflected on the themes of Anora, saying, "(It’s about) connection between people. Between mentalities and nationalities and cultures. ... Of course, it’s not easy I know, and everybody knows, but it’s possible.”
“I don’t think I can properly express the deep levels of gratitude and joy I feel for the recognition Emilia Pérez has been given ... I’m especially grateful to Karla, whose bravery and talent brought so much depth and authenticity to Emilia.”
Acknowledging the fires in Los Angeles, she said, “It’s a bittersweet moment as our community in Los Angeles is processing the heartbreaking losses from the ongoing fires — homes, schools, businesses and entire neighborhoods. My heart is with all those affected and I’m sending endless love and appreciation to our fearless first responders and everyone working to help rebuild our city.”
“(Star Demi Moore) came on this movie taking a lot of risks. You know, this movie was, for sure, challenging. ... She reacted to the fact that it could be something very special, but also performance-wise, it gave her the space to really create a performance that could, you know, make a difference and make an impact. And of course, the subject of the film, you know, says so much.” Speaking from Paris, Fargeat praised Moore’s bold choices and the shared vision they had for the film.
“I think we’re all still in shock. Everyone’s like: ‘Congratulations! We did it? Did we do it? Is this done? Is this it? What’s next? What should we do?’ This film elicits a super objective response. It forces someone to speak their mind. … And hopefully, there’s more, too. This film is a film that needs discourse. It’s a film that’s built for discourse. The film is itself a discourse amongst itself. I can’t wait to do it more.”
“I was thrilled ... particularly for our actors and the rest of our team. This group has been assembled to make this movie for over five years, and through the pandemic and strikes and schedule challenges, we’ve all hung together and become great friends as well as collaborators. ... In movies like this, which don’t feature alternate worlds and galaxies, the special effect is the acting.”
“The fact that I get another shot (after 15 previous Oscar nods), you know, is awesome. I love it. It’s like the losing team that’s getting sent back. I don’t know anything about sports and stuff, but I guess (it’s) like a Super Bowl, like a team that, you know, loses for decades. People root for them.”
“I quite happily slept in this morning and got a call from my agent, and I was like, ‘What the hell is she calling me for? What could be that urgent?’ ... I do like to work on things with joy. I think that’s why I do a lot of animation. They tend to be more joyful.”
”When I was young, I was always identified as the daughter of Ingrid Bergman and Roberto Rossellini. As I’ve gotten older, this doesn’t happen as frequently. ... I wish my parents were alive to celebrate with me this great honour.”