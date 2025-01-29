‘Laapataa Ladies’ shortlisted at Japan Academy Film Prize 2024

Aamir Khan Productions and Kiran Rao’s directorial Laapataa Ladies (Lost Ladies), is making waves internationally as it has been shortlisted for the Best International Film category at the Japan Academy Film Prize 2024.

This recognition marks a significant achievement for the film, which is now garnering attention on the global stage. The Best International Film winner will be announced on March 14, 2025, during the Japan Academy Film Prize ceremony. A source revealed that out of 204 eligible international films released in Japan in 2024, India’s official entry for the 2025 Oscars, Lost Ladies, has been selected as one of the top five international films.

This remarkable achievement places the film alongside global cinematic masterpieces. Lost Ladies now competes with acclaimed works such as Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest, and Alex Garland’s Civil War.

Presented by Jio Studios, Laapataa Ladies is directed by Kiran Rao and produced by Aamir Khan and Jyoti Deshpande. The film is produced under the banners of Aamir Khan Productions and Kindling Productions, with the story based on an award-winning script by Biplab Goswami. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Sneha Desai, with additional dialogues by Divyanidhi Sharma.