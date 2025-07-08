Hrithik Roshan feels a mixed bag of emotions as he concludes War 2 shoot after 149 days of hard work

After 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat and injuries, actor Hrithik Roshan has finally wrapped up the shoot of War 2.

Hrithik Roshan opens up on working in War 2

Revealing that he is feeling a mixed bag of emotions, Hrithik took to his X handle and shared a photo of him cutting the cake with director Ayan Mukerji. He further penned a nostalgic note, looking back at his WAR 2 journey.

"Feeling a mixed bag of emotions as the cameras stopped rolling for #War2. 149 days of relentless chase, action, dance, blood, sweat, injuries... and it was all WORTH IT!", Hrithik wrote.

Sharing his experience of working alongside Jr NTR and Kiara Advani, he added, "@tarak9999 sir it has been an honor to work alongside you and create something so special together. @advani_kiara I'm so excited for the world to witness the lethal side of you, you've been spectacular to share screen with."

The Krrish actor further stated that it would take him a couple of days to feel like himself again.

"I cannot wait for you all to witness the incredible cinematic vision of Adi & Ayan!! To the entire cast & crew of War 2, Thank you for sharing your brilliance and giving it your all every single day. Lastly, it's always bitter-sweet to call it a wrap for Kabir, it will take a couple of days to feel like myself again. Now onto the journey of presenting our film to you all on August 14th, 2025," Hrithik concluded.