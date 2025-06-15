North East Special: From classrooms to festival screenings, debut filmmaker Aditav Dowerah’s retelling of this Assamese folk tale is creating waves

A

It’s quite interesting to answer this because I wasn’t formally a film student. My project took form as an animated short halfway through the project, but the timeline didn’t allow me to have a formal team to work with. Finding my narrator’s voice was an online collaboration between my friend Chelsie from Guwahati. Remote working required a lot of back and forth. Finding queer Assamese folks to work with is not the easiest, but I’m so glad for the online community.

I am also not a sound designer, and that was one of the more challenging parts of the production. I wanted to include a famous Assamese song as well, but couldn’t get the rights to include it. Finding workarounds to these kinds of “official” aspects of filmmaking took most of the effort. Being given a formal understanding or a resource to guide us through this would have been really helpful.