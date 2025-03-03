‘Emilia Perez’ star Zoe Saldaña wins first Oscar; honours heritage in emotional speech

Hollywood saw history being made at the 97th Oscars as Zoe Saldaña won her first Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Emilia Pérez. Drenched in tears, the Dominican-American actress waved to her mom in the crowd, dedicating the award to her family's journey.
Zoe Saldaña creates history as the first American of Dominican origin to receive an Oscar
Tears in her eyes, Zoe Saldaña started speaking with a sincere, “Mami! Mami!” She went on to say, “This is for every immigrant family who came here with dreams and dignity. I stand on the shoulders of my ancestors.” The actress, famous for her roles in Avatar and Guardians of the Galaxy, created history as the first American of Dominican origin to receive an Oscar.
Her victory was among the evening's most expected, after her Golden Globe, BAFTA, Critics Choice, and SAG Award wins. Zoe Saldaña's performance as Rita Castro, an attorney who becomes involved in the metamorphosis of a dreaded cartel kingpin, was praised for depth and nuance.
Even with the 13 nominations of the film, Emilia Pérez was under controversy, specifically surrounding co-star Karla Sofía Gascón, the first transgender Oscar nominee. The film's provocative storyline elicited controversy, but Zoe Saldaña stood firm in its message: “This film is about love, truth, and identity.”
As she exited the stage, holding her golden statuette, one thing was certain: Zoe Saldaña had not only won an Oscar—she had sealed her legacy.