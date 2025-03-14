Yashasvi Juyal's short docu-film Rains Don’t Make Us Happy Anymore to premiere at the Visions du Réel International Film Festival 2025

Set in the higher Himalayas, Rains Don’t Make Me Happy Anymore is a tribal boy’s letter to a lost love which reveals the submerged myths of their village, drowned by a hydroelectric dam. The 27 minute short documentary is written-directed-edited by Yashasvi Juyal and produced by Sharad Mehra.

The film sees that in the high Himalayas, the village of Lohari, once alive with myth and spirit, is now submerged beneath the waters of a hydroelectric dam. The last boy of the Jaunsari people, living in the remnants of his flooded village, recalls a time when gods roamed the mountains, labourers turned into lizards, and the land pulsed with magic. Through letters to a girl who left long ago, the boy’s tale unfolds, blurring the lines between reality and myth. As he navigates the barren landscape, his memories twist into the supernatural—a world where the past lingers, where the living and the dead merge, and where the rains no longer bring joy.