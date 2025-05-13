Kartik Aaryan wraps up gruelling schedule of Anurag Basu's untitled intense musical love story

Directed by Anurag Basu, known for cinematic gems like Barfi! and Ludo, this film is expected to blend his signature storytelling style with Kartik’s evolving artistry. Fans are already eagerly anticipating more details about the film’s title, music line-up, which the makers have kept under wraps for now.

With this major milestone completed, Kartik Aaryan gears up for the next phase of production as anticipation builds around what is shaping up to be one of the most awaited films of the year. A true Box Office puller, Kartik continues to prove that all his choices are a masterstroke.

With this, he has two more big projects lined up — Tu Meri Main Tera Main Tera Tu Meri and Naagzilla.