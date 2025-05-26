Kamal Haasan backs Thug Life with bold move: Retains theatrical rights, sells only OTT & satellite

“I’m not here to just sell Thug Life, but to present good cinema,” Kamal said. “I’m confident you will value and support Thug Life.”

Elaborating on the decision, Kamal added, “This isn't a challenge to other producers — far from it. But to show you how confident we are in this film, let me say this: we’ve only sold the satellite and OTT rights. The rest, we’re handling ourselves. And we’re doing it without putting Mani sir at any risk.”

Highlighting his trust in the audience, Kamal compared filmmaking to farming. “We’ve cultivated this film like a farmer tends to his crops — carefully and with dedication. Our farming is cinema farming. We’ve sown the seeds, nurtured the soil, and now await your support. And to ensure cinema remains a space for creators, not corporations, we need comrades like Mani Ratnam with us.”

Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Mani Ratnam, Thug Life stars Kamal Haasan as Rangaraya Sakthivel Naickan in a story described by Ratnam’s Madras Talkies as “an epic tale of power, rebellion, and triumph.” The film also features a stellar ensemble cast including Silambarasan, Trisha, Joju George, Ashok Selvan, and Abhirami.

The technical crew includes music legend AR Rahman, cinematographer Ravi K. Chandran, editor A Sreekar Prasad, and stunt choreographers Anbariv, promising a powerful cinematic experience.