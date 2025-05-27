First ever Kashmiri-Kannada feature film Harmukh unveiled in J&K

Harmukh, the first-ever feature film made in both Kashmiri and Kannada languages, had its official launch on Monday. At the event, the film’s trailer and songs were launched. The film is produced by and features Ayash Arif in the lead role.

All you need to know about the first Kashmiri-Kannada film, Harmukh

The title of the film is inspired from a mountain located in central Kashmir’s Ganderbal district, between the Sindh river to the south and Kishanganga river to the north and is considered sacred in Hinduism. Veteran filmmaker and actor T S Nagabharana, who has won 16 national and state awards, is also part of the cast.

Arif described the film as “a dream, a bridge, and a bond” between Kashmir and Karnataka. At its core, there is a message of friendship beyond borders. The movie depicts the emotional journey of two families from different cultures and how they grow to love and understand each other. “At its heart, the film is a tribute to unity, empathy, and the power of human connection,” he said.

The story, written by acclaimed filmmaker Ashok Cashyap, beautifully weaves together the spirit of Kashmir and the warmth of Karnataka, Arif said. The music and songs of Harmukh are composed by legendary Kashmiri singer Wahid Jeelani.

Chief Minister Omar Abdullah’s advisor Nasir Aslam Wani, who was the chief guest at the launch ceremony, emphasised the importance of sharing Kashmir’s true essence with the world. “There is a tremendous need to portray the hospitality, warmth, and humanity of Kashmir to the global audience,” he said, adding “Harmukh" appears to do exactly that — "beautifully capturing the cultural richness and compassionate spirit that define our land.”

Wani said such cinematic efforts go beyond storytelling and act as cultural ambassadors, offering the world a glimpse into the real Kashmir — not through conflict, but through connection, creativity, and care He also hoped that Harmukh serve as a catalyst for the region’s tourism sector, which remains a vital pillar of the local economy.

“This endeavour will certainly prove blissful for our tourism industry and contribute to a more positive, inclusive narrative about our Valley,” he said. At the launch, the audience was treated to a captivating performance by renowned folk artist Fayaz Shilvati.

