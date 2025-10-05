Tom Cruise and Alejandro Iñárritu to join forces for a dark comedy

Early whispers call it a “dark, brutal comedy of catastrophic proportions.” Allegedly, it centres on a powerful man who causes the apocalypse, then tries to save the world — classic Iñárritu irony, laced with Cruise’s obsessive energy. For a guy who’s spent decades defying gravity, this might be his first time surrendering to absurdity.

And honestly? It’s about time. Tom’s last few years have been all biceps and box office. But audiences — and probably Cruise himself — are craving a crack in the armour. Birdman was Iñárritu’s dissection of an actor’s ego, so imagine what can happen when he applies that scalpel to Tom Cruise, the living embodiment of Hollywood perfectionism.

If everything goes well, the film will hit theatres in October 2026. Until then, there’s only one question that lingers: what’s more thrilling than watching Tom Cruise leap off cliffs? Watching him finally laugh at the fall.