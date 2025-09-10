Chloé Zhao’s Hamnet moves audiences with its profound emotional truth

Critics at TIFF have called Hamnet one of the most emotionally powerful films of the year, with some describing it as “the most devastating movie I’ve seen in years.” Zhao herself admitted that even she was caught off guard by its impact, once asking mid-process, “Why are you making me cry?” Her direction invites audiences to sit with silence, to share in moments of breath and reflection.

Though deeply sad, the film never feels exploitative. Instead, it reveals how grief can become art, and how art can turn pain into meaning. By its overwhelming finale, Hamnet achieves a sense of transcendence that lingers long after the credits roll.

With awards buzz already building, Focus Features will release the film in the US on 27 November, followed by a wider rollout from 12 December. It will also open the Mill Valley Film Festival in October, where Buckley will be honoured for her performance.

In Hamnet, Zhao doesn’t just revisit Shakespeare’s family story — she transforms private loss into a universal meditation on love, memory and the fragile ways we keep the departed alive.