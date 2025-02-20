As ‘Chhaava’ gets declared tax-free In Goa and MP, we bring you five Bollywood films that were made tax-free

Chhaava countries its blockbuster roll as it just crossed the 200 crore mark; reports suggest that exhibitors have added late-night and early-morning shows, mostly in Maharashtra. In Pune the film recorded an 84.50 percent occupancy across 774 shows and in Mumbai, it achieved 75.25 per cent occupancy across 1,515 shows. Chhaava starring Vicky Kaushal, Akshaye Khanna, Rashmika Mandanna and Ashutosh Rana is based on the life of Sambhaji, also known as Shambhuraje, who was the second Chhatrapati of the Maratha Empire; he ruled from 1681 to 1689 and was the eldest son of Shivaji. Moreover, Chhaava was just declared tax-free in Goa and Madhya Pradesh.

Chhaava declared tax-free in Goa and MP; which Bollywood films have been tax-free?

Several Bollywood movies have been declared tax-free in recent years. When a state declares a film tax-free, it gives up its share of the tax; however, the Centre still pays its share. This exemption is designed to lower ticket prices, making the film more accessible to a wider audience. Here are some films that were declared tax-free in the last few years.