‘Bhooth Bangla’ brings back Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Rajpal Yadav for a comedy extravaganza

Priyadarshan, one of Indian cinema’s most celebrated filmmakers, is returning with a star-studded horror comedy, Bhooth Bangla. The film reunites Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav and Asrani, promising a laughter-filled ride.

On the occasion of Priyadarshan’s birthday, makers shared a behind-the-scenes photo featuring the director alongside Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal and Rajpal Yadav. The picture captures the team in high spirits, building excitement for the film.

The production house also penned a heartfelt birthday note, praising the director’s contribution to Indian cinema. “Happy Birthday to the legend who redefined entertainment, @priyadarshan.official! Decades of brilliance, countless iconic films, and now, another masterpiece in the making! Only he could bring together such powerhouse talents for a film like Bhooth Bangla.”

The excitement around Bhooth Bangla grew further when Tabu joined the cast in Jaipur for the shoot. Priyadarshan and Akshay’s collaborations have always been a hit, with films like Garam Masala, Bhagam Bhag, Bhool Bhulaiyaa, De Dana Dan and Khatta Meetha. Now, with Bhooth Bangla, they aim to recreate the same magic. The story is written by Akash A Kaushik, while the screenplay is by Rohan Shankar, Abilash Nair and Priyadarshan. Bhooth Bangla is set to hit theaters on April 2, 2026.