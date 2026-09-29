Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day set for theatrical re-release with new footage

The biggest film of the year is not finished yet. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are planning to re-release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas with brand new footage. While no official release date has been announced and the exact contents of the unseen scenes remain under wraps, the highly successful superhero film is gearing up for a triumphant return.
Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the blockbuster stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Tom returns to rebuild his life after a spell erased him from the memories of everyone who knew him. He is joined by an ensemble cast featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman, Florence Pugh and Michael Mando. Destin directed the 38th Marvel Cinematic Universe film from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.
Released on July 31, the epic has grossed roughly $2.5 billion worldwide. This makes it the third highest-grossing film ever, sitting just behind Avatar and Avengers: Endgame. In North America, the movie has taken in around $950.7 million. A theatrical re-issue could push it past the $1 billion mark domestically, a milestone no film has ever achieved from the North American market alone.
In India, the film's performance was incredibly historic. It opened on more than 5,000 screens and has since passed ₹500 crore gross, making it the highest-grossing Hollywood release the market has ever seen.
Fans are already speculating about the extra material. Actor Rosario Dawson, who plays Claire Temple, recently revealed that she filmed a sequence that did not make the final cut. "I even shot a scene in the new Spider-Man movie, but I got cut out," she said. Rosario has not appeared in the franchise for eight years, making her potential return a major talking point.
If the re-release lands before Avengers: Doomsday arrives on December 18, it will give Marvel another platform to build interest. Following the recent box office success of Avengers: Endgame Encore, this strategy has already proven to be highly effective.