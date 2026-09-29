Tom Holland’s Spider-Man: Brand New Day set for theatrical re-release with new footage

The biggest film of the year is not finished yet. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios are planning to re-release Spider-Man: Brand New Day in cinemas with brand new footage. While no official release date has been announced and the exact contents of the unseen scenes remain under wraps, the highly successful superhero film is gearing up for a triumphant return.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day to re-release with new footage

Directed by Destin Daniel Cretton, the blockbuster stars Tom Holland as Peter Parker. Tom returns to rebuild his life after a spell erased him from the memories of everyone who knew him. He is joined by an ensemble cast featuring Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Sadie Sink, Jon Bernthal, Mark Ruffalo, Tramell Tillman, Florence Pugh and Michael Mando. Destin directed the 38th Marvel Cinematic Universe film from a screenplay by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.