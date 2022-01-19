'I am waiting for 100% seating capacity to release my films,' says Sathish Ninasam

Sathish Ninasam, who has a lineup of films ready for release, has resumed shooting for Matinee. The romantic thriller marks the directorial debut of Manohar Kampalli. The actor is currently shooting for the film along with his co-star Rachita Ram. The duo have previously delivered a hit film, Ayogya.

Speaking to CE, Sathish shares that the team has completed sixty per cent shooting for Matinee. “My character’s name is Arun, a lover boy hailing from a rich background. He is also a man with great sensibilities. This is pretty much I can reveal about my character,” says Sathish. Matinee is in its fourth schedule and the team will have to shoot for another month-and-a-half to call it a wrap.

Matinee produced by Parvathi has music by Poorna Chandra Tejaswi and Kranthi Varla is the cinematographer. The actor meanwhile has patchwork left to be completed for Aravind Sastry’s Dasara, which is backed by actor and producer Sharmiela Mandre.

Sathish lineup of releases includes, KS Nandeesh’s directorial Godhra and Petromax helmed by Vijayaprasad. He is also waiting for his first Tamil film, Pagaivanukku Arulvai to hit theatres, which is aiming for a February release.

Sathish is currently listening to scripts to choose his next project. “I think it is best to announce, once I’m done with the shooting and post-release of my existing films. Right now, I’m just waiting for the government’s green signal for 100 % seating capacity,” he says.