Kathy Griffin files for divorce from Randy Bick after 4 years of marriage

Actress-comedian Kathy Griffin and Randy Bick have called it quits after nearly four years of marriage, with Griffin, 63, filing for divorce with the Superior Court of California. In court documents, Griffin listed the pair's date of separation as December 22, reports a renowned magazine.

She cited "irreconcilable differences" as the reason for their split. The legal documents noted that Griffin requested that the court's ability to award spousal support to both parties be terminated. Additionally, she requested that the court "enforce premarital agreement dated December 23, 2019.

As per reports, the news of their separation comes days ahead of what would have been their fourth wedding anniversary. Reacting to the divorce news on Instagram, Griffin wrote: "Well...s***. This sucks.”

Griffin and Bick began dating in 2011 but they didn't wed until January 2020. During the ceremony officiated by Lily Tomlin, the Kathy Griffin: My Life on the D-List alum wore the same dress she wore on the pair's first date. "Randy and I are doing sort of toy rings for the ceremony because neither one of us like wearing rings ever. So we will never wear rings", she shared with People at the time. Deal with it.

Griffin was previously married to Matt Moline from 2001 to 2006.

