Krithika Subramaniam’s Sushupthi weaves a visual tapestry

In early 2020, just after lockdown was announced, Krithika Subramaniam found herself engrossed in thoughts about evolution and the universe (Vishnu). That is when she wrote the script for Sushupthi - Universe Evolves Bliss, and recorded a part of the music at intervals - just prior to and between the lockdown. Cut to now, and Krithika is set to perform Sushupthi along with some talented dancers from all over the country.

Krithika, a renowned classical dancer in the highly acclaimed Tanjore style of Bharatanatyam, has performed at various dance festivals in India and abroad. In 2017, she founded the Namaargam dance group, through which she has collaborated with musician Ilaiyaraaja, actor Suhasini Maniratnam and dancer Gopika Varma, among others.

Her latest classical dance production, Sushupthi is the blissful state in which consciousness roams the universe separate from the mind; because of its separation from the world and worldly concerns, Sushupthi transcends to happiness. It is an exploratory dance production which is an exposition of the essence of the supreme divine.

“Sushupthi showcases the mythology and evolution of Maha Vishnu in cycles of creation, disruption and evolution,” Krithika tells us, while she adds, “The production is a very dynamic presentation of concepts rooted in the Sthayi or core concepts of evolution in relation to Maha Vishnu. The choreography is a unique seamless blend of Bharatanatyam, Chau, Kallaripayittu, yogasana and silambattam interspersed to weave a visual tapestry that conveys the energy evolving towards the zenith, Krishna.”

The soundscape, Krithika informs us, was created with the intention to have the audience experience a conscious awareness of nature evolving. Also, since sounds of music, including notes, chants and overall music in all its complexities of language still paves way to meaningful lyrics, Krithika has similarly used “a repeat motif of the same Jathi and the Swaram but with increasing power of instrumentation and complexity of dance.” “In the choreography, I have introduced greater movements as we progress towards the cyclic emergence of higher avatars - Rama and Krishna,” Krithika tells us.

The dancer promises that the performance is going to be a visual treat of the spectacular cycles of evolution in the universe. “We have worked intensively to make this a memorable show for everyone who comes to watch, and of course for ourselves,” she says. Also, considering she has collaborated with professional dancers from all over India for this show, selecting “very strong dancers with classical training,” the performance is bound to hold the audience’s attention as it progresses and explores the abstract with the epic. Along with Krithika, the other performing artistes include Nandini Bharath, Rakesh Sai Babu, Vasanth Kumar Madhav, Pooja, Ramya, Ben, Malavika, Chippy, Harini, Chand, Zahid, and Sahil.

A thoroughbred Chennaiite, having lived here all her life, Krithika says that she is steeped in the arts and progressive technology that the city represents today. As a Bharatanatyam dancer, arts curator and entrepreneur in design and hospitality, she brings all her skills to the fore in her productions. She also believes that “classical dance forms must hold their own in the wake of lighter populist arts with an exploration of fresh perspectives, creative content and well-researched works of interest to the highly intelligent viewers of today.”

As for showcasing in Chennai around this time of the year when the city is vibrant with too many dance and musical festivals, Krithika, on a parting note, says, “We present our new productions during this season so that we are able to get a diverse viewership as we have many visitors who attend the festivals from across India as well as overseas.”

Tickets start at INR 120. January 4, 6.30 pm. At RR Sabha, Mylapore.

