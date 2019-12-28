I can’t believe we’re already in the last week of 2019! The year sure went by quickly, didn’t it? A Christmas recap is definitely in order, with Chennai really outdoing itself this year, but first it’s time for

‘wedding scenes’. Which was also my most used hashtag this week. The wedding I’m referring to

was that of our dear friend Rohaan Katari to the lovely Manchal Malhotra, which went by in a blur of dancing, speeches and loads of good food. All of our feet still hurt from the amount of time we spent on the dance floor. And to quote one of the guests, “Hey, at least we got our cardio in”. Cheers to a fabulous start and here’s wishing the couple a lifetime of happiness!

Shweta, Aru, Kashish at Mistletoe Mania

Wedding diaries: Rohaan and Manchal





Wedding fun merged slowly into Christmas, as the bubbly continued to flow and spirits stayed high. From brunches to carnivals, there was something on offer for everyone. At Phoenix MarketCity Chennai, a crowd had gathered to watch the Shillong Chamber Choir put on a fabulous performance. Meanwhile at Buva house, Mistletoe Mania was underway. The brainchild of Aru Nayar Mani, Shweta Mahtani and Kashish Ahuja from The Activity Room, along with Nisha Kapoor from Anyonya Events, had people thronging to the venue. Santa made a grand arrival in his carriage and the crowd went nuts. There was everything from a skating rink, to a petting zoo and virtual games, and we loved the décor by Santa stores. It also struck me that the adults were having just as much fun as the kids.

Laxmi & Sujatha at the SIFA awards success party

Ashwin Thiyagarajan at the SIFA awards success party





The week ended with the success party of the South Indian Fashion Awards at Lord of the Drinks. Popular faces from both the fashion and film fraternity turned up to congratulate Ajit Menon, the man behind ‘SIFA’. The awards which took place at Hilton, awarded fashion icons from across spheres and we saw quite a few of the awardees themselves in attendance.



On that note this is me, Paloma, signing off… here’s to an amazing New Year, and see you all in 2020!

— paloma@newindianexpress.com

