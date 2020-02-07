February looks like it’s off to a flying start, with this week showing us some serious variety on the party and entertainment front. I started off my week with a chill Sunday at a beach-do hosted by my long time friend Gibran Osman. A relaxed Sunday at Covelong Surf point, that had everything from beach games to surfing lessons and some local South Indian fish curry. For those who were city side, the fun was at the Pet Fashion Show at Savera, where the fun wasn’t restricted to just our canine companions. Cows, goats and a whole bunch of farm animals joined in the fun.

Colour co-ordinated: Vani and her pretty pooch!

Astrologer Jai Madaan at her event in the city

Suhasini at the Venket Ram calendar launch





We spotted quite a few celeb as well this week both at Venket Ram’s calendar launch and at Lady of fortune, Jai Madaan’s visit to Chennai. Also taking place this week (finally) was the infamous Vagina Monologues at Phoenix. Many of the same faces were also spotted at a special exhibition by Esha Nichani.