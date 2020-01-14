The year hasn’t exactly been off to a flying start party wise, but I think we’re all enjoying the relaxed pace, easing ourselves into 2020. My first event of the year was the launch of Flirting with life, a collection of poems by Dr Angela David. It was a well- attended event with bigwigs from literature, education and business, with Dr Shashi Tharoor as chief guest. Proud parents Col David Devasahayam and Dr Renuka David also spoke on the occasion, while I got to have a chat with the young poetess (all of 24), talking about her writing journey.

Rachna at Style Bazaar

Namitha Marimuthu at the Iris Glam fashion event



Also taking place this week was Iris Glam powered by Naturals, celebrating the graduation of yet another batch of aspiring models. After four weeks of intensive training by some of the best in the business, the fresh faces were eager to highlight all that they’ve learnt through a number of performances. And of course, the all- important cat walk. Meanwhile, across town, the inauguration of Style Bazaar was underway at Hyatt Regency Chennai. Looks like some things haven’t changed. The shopping buzz is very much the same. Ladies gathered bright and early to get first pick of clothing and accessories by labels from across the country.