It was another mixed bag of a week with lots of art, music, culture, learning and some celeb buzz. Here’s a quick recap.



Moina & Paloma at Mommy Mojo

My week began at The Creative Learning Fair 2020, the brainchild of Moina Memon aka Mommy Mojo. The Folly at Amethyst was buzzing with parents and kids, all having a great time, looking into after school and summer programmes. Everything from art and music, to sports and fitness was on offer. A few of the same faces were seen later in the week at two events, the first stop being the launch of Nidhi’s, a multi-designer store by one of Chennai’s popular ladies, Nidhi Goenka. The second stop was at Phoenix Market City Chennai for a special master class with Chef Vikas Khanna. While people paid close attention to the cooking, it was all about the selfies once the session was over. And if we thought we had seen celeb mania at its peak, we had to think again, with the arrival of Hrithik Roshan to Chennai for the launch of Rado at Express Avenue.

Michelin star chef Vikas Khanna at Phoenix Market City

DJ SickFlip at The Park Chennai





The week ended with ‘SickFlip’ aka Sarvesh Shrivastava performing to a packed house at The Leather bar, while across town at Palladium ‘India Pop’ was underway, with art installations drawing both the connoisseurs and the general public alike.