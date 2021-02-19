Kingsmen Barbershop in Hyderabad transforms into a speakeasy to celebrate cars and cognac
Sofiya Sujad and Sabiha Ali, in association with Kingsmen Barbershop, hosted an exclusive do recently in Hyderabad.
It was the unveiling of the luxury men’s salon Kingsmen and The Detailing Mafia’s peelable paint, Clarity Coat in Hyderabad.
The event was all about Cars, Cognac and Classical music. Just for the night, the salon was transformed into a speakeasy.
Guests enjoyed their drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a memorable saxophone performance by George Hull.
Present at the do were Raja Tejvangir Dhanrajgir and Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana.
Also present at the do was Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce, politico M. M. Pallam Raju .
Photos: S Senbagapandiyan