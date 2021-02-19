Sofiya Sujad and Sabiha Ali, in association with Kingsmen Barbershop, hosted an exclusive do recently in Hyderabad.

Sofiya Sujad

It was the unveiling of the luxury men’s salon Kingsmen and The Detailing Mafia’s peelable paint, Clarity Coat in Hyderabad.

ALSO READ: This showcase of vintage cars took us back in time

Vidhata and Tameem

The event was all about Cars, Cognac and Classical music. Just for the night, the salon was transformed into a speakeasy.

Shivam Malhotra and Abhinav Janak

Guests enjoyed their drinks, hors d’oeuvres and a memorable saxophone performance by George Hull.

George Hull

Present at the do were Raja Tejvangir Dhanrajgir and Andrew Fleming, Deputy High Commissioner to Telangana.

Jayesh Ranjan flanked by the guests

Also present at the do was Jayesh Ranjan, IAS, Principal Secretary of the Industries & Commerce, politico M. M. Pallam Raju .

Photos: S Senbagapandiyan