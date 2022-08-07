Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome baby boy via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have been making headlines for the last couple of weeks. It was revealed that the two are expecting their second baby together via surrogate despite their breakup. As per reports then, the surrogate had conceived the baby in November last year, before Tristan’s paternity scandal involving Maralee Nicholas came into the limelight.

Now, as per reports, the former couple have become parents again and this time to a baby boy. The two already have a daughter, True Thompson, who was born in 2018. The news of the baby boy was confirmed by a statement calling him a ‘blessing’.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We’d like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family,” the statement read. As per reports, the two will be co-parenting their son and are not back together.

Apart from daughter True Tristan with Khloe, he is also a father to son Prince whom he welcomed with ex, Jordan Craig. The NBA player also fathered a child with Maralee Nichols last year, a son.

Tristan’s paternity scandal involving Nichols was recently featured on The Kardashians finale. The episode showed how Khloe found out about the same.