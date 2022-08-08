Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal to host a wedding reception in Mumbai; set to marry in September 2022

It’s been some time that the rumours of Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal getting married have been going around. But when the latter was asked in an interview about their marriage plans, he said that the rumours are flattering but the two have many other distractions. Now, we learn that the couple is all set to marry in September and will host a wedding reception in Mumbai. The two have been dating each other for several years and in 2019 Ali proposed Richa. It was then said that the two will get married in 2020 but the pandemic pushed their wedding plans to 2022. Apart from Mumbai, they will also have a reception in Delhi.

As per reports, Ali and Richa will host a grand reception in Mumbai with 350-400 guests in attendance. Their wedding festivities will take place in Mumbai and Delhi with their close friends and family members in attendance. The Mumbai wedding will take place in the first week of October and a sangeet and mehendi ceremony will be follow up to the wedding. The two will tie the knot in the last week of September in Delhi.

“Whenever we think about getting married, a new variant (of COVID-19) comes. In 2020, we had booked places also, then the first wave came and it was all lockdown. Last year again, we thought during February and all and it was a really bad situation as everyone knows. The situation was not nice at all,” Richa had said in an interview with a media portal. She also had hinted that the two will be considering court marriage owing to the condition. “We want to do this year. We’ll make time and we’ll do something,” she had said.