Taapsee Pannu: My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.

Taapsee Pannu is one actor is Bollywood who is known for speaking her mind and never mincing her words. The actress was recently at a promotional event and she took a dig at Karan Johar’s chat show Koffee with Karan, Season 7. The actress was promoting her upcoming film Dobaaraa and when she was asked about not being on Karan’s show, she quickly responded, “My sex life is not interesting enough to be invited to Koffee With Karan.”

Karan Johar is the host of Koffee with Karan which debuted in 2004. The new episodes of Season 7 are streaming on every Thursday on Disney+ Hotstar.

So far, four episodes have been released and the last episode featured Kareena Kapoor Khan and Aamir Khan. The episode turned out to be interesting as Aamir Khan roasted Karan for his choice of questions. During the show, Karan asked Kareena about the quality of sex one gets after having babies. To this, Kareena told Karan that he would know, considering he too has twins, Yash and Roohi. While Karan replied that he cannot talk about such things as his mother watches the show. “Your mother doesn’t mind you talking about other people's sex lives? Kaise sawaal pooch raha hai (What are these questions)?,” Aamir quickly interrupted.

Besides, Kareena and Aamir, the new season started off with Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh as the first guests of the show. During the first episode, Alia too talked about her suhag raat (wedding night) and how Ranbir proposed her. Others such as Ananya Panday, Vijay Deverakonda, Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor who appeared in the previous episodes, have also spilled details from their private lives.