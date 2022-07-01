Mandira Bedi holds Akhand Path, langar at gurdwara on husband Raj Kaushal’s first death anniversary

Actress Mandira Bedi, who lost her husband Raj Kaushal on June 30 last year to cardiac arrest, took to Instagram today, on July 1 to share pictures of the Akhand Path and langar that took place at a gurdwara to honour him on his first death anniversary.

Mandira shared pictures from the gurdwara, where she is seen having langar with her son Vir and daughter Tara. Dressed in ethnic wear, the three appeared to be accompanied by their staff members. She wrote in the caption, “#AkhandPaath ka #Bhog and #Langar... in Raj’s name. This morning with the kids and staff at the #Gurudwara #DhanGurunanak #satnamshriwaheguru (sic).”

Mandira’s friend Mouni Roy took to the comment section and dropped a heart.

The actress has not much spoken about Raj’s passing away. However, the Saaho actress had once opened up in an interview about deriving strength from her children post-Raj’s demise. She was quoted as saying to sources, “They are my reason to carry on, my reason to live, to do better, to be better. They are the reason that I have courage, strength, the reason for me to earn. I need to be a good parent for them (sic).”

Mandira also frequently shares throwback pictures of her late husband on Instagram with heartfelt notes.