Kubbra Sait reveals getting an abortion after a one-night-stand and opens up about being molested by a family friend, in a new book

Sacred Games actor Kubbra Sait, who recently made her debut as an author with her book, Open Book: Not Quite A Memoir, has shared many personal accounts of her growing up years in Bengaluru. Battling with body image issues, social anxiety, being molested during her teen years by a family friend to an unprecedented pregnancy that she had terminated, Sait has written about it all. In a recent interview with a news portal, Kubbra was asked about a specific chapter on her getting an abortion, she said she wasn’t ready to become a mother and she has no regrets.

The question had a reference from a chapter I Wasn’t Ready To Be A Mother from her memoir. She has shared that it was in 2013 when she was on a holiday in Andamans and had gone scuba-diving at night, after which she has a few drinks and got physically intimate with a friend. She realised that she had missed her periods and when tested, her pregnancy test came out positive. “A week later, I decided to terminate the pregnancy. I wasn’t ready for it. It just wasn’t the way I had imagined my life or my journey,” Kubbra wrote in her book.

In the interview, she said that she feels like a “horrible person” but she does not have any regrets. “No regrets. Of course, I felt like a terrible human being. A horrible human being because of that choice I had made. But my feeling bad did not come from how I felt but rather how other people would perceive it,” she was quoted by a news portal.

The actress also shared that she wasn’t ready to be a mother at that point in her life and that she is still not ready. When she was asked about sharing the details in her memoir she said that she wanted to have clarity of thought and that she was doing it because she felt comfortable sharing those personal details.

In another chapter of the memoir, Kubbra shared details of being molested by a family friend for over two years. But now, she said she is over with that chapter and she didn’t write about that to earn anyone’s pity. “Initially, when I was writing it, this was the chapter that took about three days. In my opinion, this was a long-time frame. I did not want a pity party. It is over, look at where I am today, there will be oppressors all along the way, they will do everything they can to make you small and want to make you realise you are not good enough,” responded the Jawaani Jaaneman actress.

On the work front, Kubbra will next be seen in the upcoming film RK/RKAY, set to release in theatres on July 22.