Hola Hyderabad: Party on my mind

So the party scene this week began with Red Rhino, the city’s newest nightlife outlet. Changing the town’s party scene, Red Rhino has been hosting the classiest parties with its pop-ups and themed parties. Recently, they hosted the event, Monkey Shoulder Bar Pop Up, a party with a vibe like no other. Spotted at the soirée were a few known personalities like Kirtana Reddy and Rohini Pathi. DJ Abhilash was spotted playing some eclectic party anthems.

Rohini

Speaking of events and Page 3 parties, Srinivas Gunishetty of the Pink Pagdhi events hosted a wonderful party with his wife Farha Kudari. Dressed in the colours black and white, the hosts looked absolutely lovely. It was hosted at a club in the city where their friends and family were seen dancing to ’80s and ’90s Bollywood tunes played by Parth Sharma and his band.

Mr and Mrs Ankit Totla, Farha and Srinivas

Popular DJ from the city, Sharon Aamir, was recently seen partying till the wee hours! From artistes to influencers, everyone had a gala time over a rounds of mocktails and delectable desserts. The guests also loved the delicious range of Persian food served.

Sharon and Rashid

That’s it for this time folks! Hope to catch you on the other side with some more exciting events. Ciao till then!

Hola Hyderabad is a fortnightly column on our happening city by our very own celebrity writer Esha Hindocha. (The writer is a fashion and lifestyle influencer and a committee member of the Telangana Artist’s Association.)