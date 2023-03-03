We curate a list of Holi parties that you can be part of

From The Park to The Lalit Ashok, here are six happening Holi parties in town that are offering experiences like grape stomping, rain dance and more

High Ultra Lounge

High Ultra Lounge presents High on Holi. This all-day Holi party starts with commercial music, then shifts to Bollywood by afternoon, followed by techno at night. Catch the city’s best DJs perform at the highest party spot in Rajajinagar. ₹599 onwards. March 8, 11 am. At Dr Rajkumar Road.

Orange Woods Resort

Celebrate the festival with Holi Barsane Wali by Banjara and Gypsy. Start off your party with a welcome drink thandai and pakodas. One can also dance to the live dhol beats or songs played by the DJ. There is also a veg and non-veg buffet lunch available for one to indulge in. ₹1,299 onwards. March 8, 10.30 am. At Orange Woods Resort, Kanakapura Road.

Jayamahal Palace Hotel

Swiggy SteppinOut presents Jashn-e-Rang, an exclusive Holi musical fest. From gujiyas to foot-tapping music, there is a lot that one can look forward to at this Holi fête. The artiste lineup for the party includes Gurgaon based Hindi band Mannat and numerous DJs like DJ Vipul Khurana, DJ Ganesh, DJ Vishnu and more. ₹699 onwards. March 8, 12 pm. At Jayamahal Palace Hotel, Jayamahal Road.

The Park Bangalore

With unlimited colours on offer, The Park hotel’s Rang 2023 brings DJs like Tousif, Massy and Vicky who will be playing Bollywood and Hollywood sets. The all-day poolside party at the hotel’s bar comes with a rain dance, live dhol and several food counters featuring Holi delicacies. ₹700 onwards. March 8, 10 am. At MG Road.

Rico Park

Located near Nandi Hills, the vineyard and winery introduces Rang de Rasiya, a special curation where guests will be greeted with herbal colours and a glass of traditional thandai. Besides live dhol and DJ sessions, the party also features activities like grape stomping. Adding to the list, the venue will also serve an Indian buffet lunch. ₹1,499 onwards. March 10, 10.30 am. At Yelahanka.

The Lalit Ashok

The hotel is all set to host The Great Indian Holi Festival that promises well-known DJs like Esha, Jeevan, Audiophile, Harsh Bhutani and Prithvi who specialise in Bollywood and Punjabi music. Besides the line-up, the Bollywood-themed festival also boasts of rain dance, live dhol and a poolside party. ₹699 onwards. March 7 & 8. At Seshadripuram.