Inspiration can strike you anywhere and in the case of singer and music director Ved Sharma, it was while he was during an auto-rickshaw ride. In the middle of chaotic Mumbai traffic, he came up with the melody of his latest single, VYRL Originals’ Shikayat.

The song, as the title suggests, is about a complaint. However, the complaint here is from the almighty ‘who didn’t let them be together’.

“Shikayat is a song that articulates feelings of a broken heart who has lost his most valuable possession, his love. The importance of a person is only felt in their absence hence one should always express their feeling to their loved ones whenever possible,” says Ved, who hails from a small town in Madhya Pradesh. The singer was discovered by Mohit Suri who also gave him his biggest break with the title track of his film, Malang.

The music video features one of most adored real-life couples, Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, who had met on the reality show Big Boss 9 and got married shortly after. Interestingly, the video that has garnered over 10 million views in the last 15 days was shot entirely during the lockdown.







“We followed all the lockdown rules to the tee. There were fewer people on set, and hand sanitizers and masks were available. It’s amazing how technology allowed us to shoot many scenes remotely as well,” explains Ved and adds that numbers don’t affect him much. “I don’t focus on numbers, I focus on the feedback. Even if only two lakh people like my song, I am happy,” he adds.

Growing up listening to Bollywood music, Ved naturally wanted to become a playback singer in the film industry. But, now that the independent music scene in India has grown by leaps and bounds, Ved wants to do both. “Singing in Bollywood has always been the dream. But, in today’s age, I can do both; release singles as well as sing for commercial films,” he concludes.