The Friday night SmackDown is just a few hours away, and the excitement is just catching on. Tonight, AJ Styles and Gran Metalik will meet for the Intercontinental Title, Bayley and Nikki Cross will battle in a SmackDown Women's Championship rematch and there's more to watch.

However, there are reports of a surprise entry during one of the SmackDown matches. Fans of Money in the Bank will be glad to know that Otis Dozovic could make a guest appearance during one of the fights. The winner of the 2020 Men's Money in the Bank ladder match is expected to enthrall his fans with his sudden entry, which we guess is no longer a surprise now!

Otis chatted up about his partnership with Tucker Knight (the duo call themselves Heavy Machinery) WWE journey and what next. Here are excerpts:

You have been on fire recently. What does this mean for the future of Heavy Machinery?

It's full support from my big brother Tucker (Knight). There's been a lot of worries out there in the media that Heavy Machinery is not together as a team. But we are brothers. He is my big brother and I'm the little guy. Weight-wise that's not the case.



Wrestling, being a contact sport, raises a pertinent question regarding the health of the competing wrestlers and other involved officials.

WWE, the company, is checking us regularly, conducting all sorts of tests. It’s a crazy time in the world right now with COVID-19. Fortunately, we’re still entertaining guys throughout the world. We’re checking everything, making sure everything is clean before we get to compete in that squared circle. For us, even travelling is the safest it’s ever been since there are only a select few flights and only a few people in the airplane. The precautions are full too and as a result, I don’t see any risk working at this time. Bringing you guys some entertainment gives us a good time too and we’re doing just that

Which WWE Superstars did you look up to while growing up?

I have gotta say Hulk Hogan or Macho Man because when you watch their matches when they made their entry, the crowd went crazy. They were larger than life figures. It was like superheroes walking towards the ring. Scotty 2 Hotty was inspirational as well and I was blessed to have him as my coach at the Performance Centre.

One of your biggest weapons is your move, the caterpillar. The WWE Universe erupts as soon as you start your move. Could you tell us more about it? How did you start with the move?

It started a long time ago with school dances. It was really hard for me to talk to girls. I was sitting there by myself during a school dance in 4th grade. I watched Scotty 2 Hotty do the worm and he was one of my favourite. So I just made up my mind and did that move and the whole place went crazy. Even as a small chubby kid, I was impressed by myself that I could do that move. Nowadays it plays as such a great tribute to Scotty and we cannot call it The Worm any more, as I am more plum than a worm. So I used to call it the caterpillar. The popularity picked up slowly, nothing gets popular overnight. Earlier it was like what is he doing. But now it’s crazy. That is why I really miss the crowd. Every time I do the big move and the guy falls, the place goes crazy. Fans keep showing us love and I can’t thank them enough for that. They give me the energy to do that at the end of the match, it picked up slowly like the character Otis. It is what is like being a professional wrestler. You do what is given and hope that the fans love what they see. I just being who I am and I am blessed to be in the position.



