Watch a historic battle between, Mike Tyson - one of the best heavyweight boxers of all time, and Roy Jones Jr. - former four-division world champion. Triller, Los Angeles-based short video application hosts an exclusive, pay-per-view livestream for fans in India.

In honour of Tyson’s highly anticipated return to the ring, this one of a kind viewing experience will be supported by power-packed performances from megastars Lil Wayne, Wiz Khalifa, Ne-Yo and YG. The fight card also features undercards - Jake Paul vs. Nate Robinson, Badou Jack vs. Blake McKernan, and Viddal Riley vs. Rashad Coulter. The event will be anchored by Emmy-award winning host and boxing enthusiast, Mario Lopez. Airing globally, the four-hour gig is the first event of a series of sporting events produced under Mike Tyson’s Legends Only League, that gives people a chance to watch their favored sports legends in action.

Fans in India can catch the battle live on BookMyShow Online, BookMyShow’s online streaming platfrom for live entertainment, presented by Triller.

Details: Rs 129. November 29, 7.30 am, IST