A 16-year-old boy from Nana Kapaya village in Kutch who had issued a rape threat to MS Dhoni's minor daughter was arrested on Monday. Other celebrities who had demanded his arrest have welcomed the action taken. Actor R Madhavan has hailed the decision.

"Teenager Detained For Issuing Threats Against MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police Great job. Time to clamp down and put the fear of law and god on these faceless monsters who think they can do and say what they want on the internet. Even if they are teens," Madhavan tweeted.

The teenager issued the threat after Dhoni's team Chennai Super Kings lost a match to Kolkata Knight Riders in an IPL match last week. He posted the threat on the official Instagram page of Sakshi, Dhoni's wife.



