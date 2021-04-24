Legendary former international cricketer Sachin Tendulkar, who is turning 48 today, has set countless records in international cricket over his 24-year-long career.

He served as the captain of the Indian cricket team and is considered one of the best batsmen in the history of cricket.

Take a look at some of his records that remain unbeaten to this day:

Youngest Indian to play Test matches

Widely regarded as a child prodigy, Sachin debuted in Test cricket against Pakistan—which had a line-up of formidable fast-bowlers like Imran Khan, Waqar Younis, and Wasim Akram—when he was just 16. The selection panel back then had made an exception and given Sachin the chance to play in the national cricket team, just after he played for the Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and the Irani Cup, instead of allotting U-19 cricket for him.

His record as the youngest Indian Test player is likely to remain in place forever since the rules have changed now. A player will now have to play at every stage to move on to the next level, irrespective of his level of talent. Sachin Tendulkar’s ODI career lasted for 22 years and 91 days, a feat that continues to be unbeaten till now. Here's a look at five records by the Master Blaster that remain unbeaten:

Highest number of appearances in World Cups

Out of the 12 editions of List-A World Cups that have taken place over the course of 46 years, only two players have managed to play in six of them so far. The first one was Javed Miandad, and the second was Sachin in 2011.

Most runs in World Cup history

Since Sachin has taken part in the highest number of World Cups, he also holds the record for having scored the most runs in the tournament. Sachin crossed the 2,000-run mark in the List A World Cups with 2,278 runs.

Highest number of Test matches played

Over his 24-year-long career in international cricket, Sachin played a whopping 200 Test matches for India. Ricky Ponting ranks second in this list with a total of 168 matches.

This was during a time when there were only two formats in international cricket: Test matches and ODIs (One Day Internationals), which helped the cricketer touch the 200-Test match limit. Now, three formats exist: Test, ODIs, and T20.

The fact that Sachin sat out on numerous matches due to injuries could be one of the reasons behind the player not having touched the 225-mark.

Highest number of runs in Test matches

Since Sachin played in a lot of Test matches, he also became the only cricket player in the world to have scored more than 15,000 runs (15,921) in this format. Ricky Ponting follows him with 13,378 runs.

Sachin also set an impressive record in ODIs by becoming the first batsman in history to score a double hundred in the format.

Some of the legend’s other accomplishments include:

Highest number of centuries in Test matches: The cricketer has scored 51 centuries in a total of 200 Test matches. One of Sachin’s most memorable experiences for fans was when he scored 11 centuries in 39 matches. He had racked up 3,630 runs at an average of 55 during that period.