Tokyo 2020 Paralympics: Armaan Malik, Mirabai Chanu, Saina Nehwal, others praise Avani Lekhara for bagging gold

Avani Lekhara bags the gold medal in rifle shooting at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics

Wishes have been pouring in for Indian rifle shooter Avani Lekhara, who has created history by winning the gold medal in the 10 m air rifle event at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics on Monday.

The 19-year-old athlete finished with a world record-equalling total of 249.6, which is also a new Paralympic record. She’s the fourth Indian athlete to win a Paralympics gold after swimmer Murlikant Petkar in 1972, javelin thrower Devendra Jhajharia (in 2004 and 2016), and high jumper Thangavelu Mariyappan in 2016.

Congratulating Avani, singer Armaan Malik credited her for "putting India on the map".



"Congrats Avani Lekhara on creating history! The first Indian woman to win a Paralympics gold medal!! Putting India on the map and how (sic)," wrote Armaan.

Calling Avani a champion "through and through," singer Angaraag Mahanta, who is known by his stage name Papon, wrote on Twitter: "A champion through & through! Congratulations #AvaniLekhara on winning a historic gold & making India shine at Tokyo2020! (sic)."

Others who showered Avani with praise include champion weightlifter Mirabai Chanu, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, ace badminton player Saina Nehwal, champion shooter Abhinav Bindra, cricketer Virender Sehwag, and actor Akshay Kumar, among many others.

Mirabai Chanu wrote, "Congratulations Avani for winning gold medal for India in shooting at the #Paralympics. What a way to start a Monday! (sic)"

Calling her victory hard-earned and well-deserved, Prime Minister Modi said, "Phenomenal performance @AvaniLekhara! Congratulations on winning a hard-earned and well-deserved Gold, made possible due to your industrious nature and passion towards shooting. This is truly a special moment for Indian sports. Best wishes for your future endeavours (sic)."

Meanwhile, Saina Nehwal simple wrote on Twitter, "Congratulations to @AvaniLekhara for winning the gold medal… #shooting (sic)."

Praising her performance at the Paralympics shooting event, Abhinav Bindra wrote, "Gold it is! Brilliant display by @AvaniLekhara to win India its first Paralympic gold medal in shooting. Immensely proud! Many Congratulations on your shot at history! #Praise4Para (sic)."

He also attached a statement from him congratulating Avani in detail.

Terming Avani’s victory an outstanding feat, Virender Sehwag wrote on Twitter, "She has created history. The first ever woman from India to win a #Paralympics #Gold. Wow #AvaniLekhara on the outstanding feat. Also equals the current WR to win the Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 final! (sic)"

Actor Akshay Kumar too took to Twitter and wished her heartily. He said, "Congratulations #AvaniLekhara for hitting the bullseye and creating history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a #Paralympics gold medal. What a debut! (sic)"

