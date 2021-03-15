Cricketer Jasprit Bumrah is now a married man! The Indian right-arm fast bowler tied the knot with sports presenter, Sanjana Ganesan, in Goa.

The cricketer posted first images from his wedding with the caption, "Love, if it finds you worthy, directs your course." Steered by love, we have begun a new journey together. Today is one of the happiest days of our lives and we feel blessed to be able to share the news of our wedding and our joy with you. Jasprit & Sanjana (sic)."

Indulge had reported earlier that the cricketer had pulled out of the fourth Test against England citing personal reasons and that the wedding will take place on March 14-15 in Goa. According to reports, the BCCI had issued a statement confirming that Jasprit had been released due to personal reasons. "Jasprit Bumrah made a request to BCCI to be released from India's squad ahead of the fourth Test owing to personal reasons. Accordingly, the fast bowler has been released and he will not be available for selection for the fourth Test," read the statement.





Sanjana was a Miss India 2014 finalist and has been an anchor on Star Sports hosting shows for IPL, ICC, Cricket World Cup and Pro Badminton League.