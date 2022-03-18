India’s first National Championship for Obstacle Course Racing is all set to take place in Chennai

After five successful editions of Obstacle Course Races in Chennai, Wild Warrior is set to host India's first National Championship for Obstacle Course Racing under the aegis of the Indian Federation of Adventure Sports and Racing (IFASR) and the World Obstacle Federation (Fédération Internationale de Sports d'Obstacles). While it is fun and games, it also means some serious competition and preparation.

The races will be conducted at The Farm on Old Mahabalipuram Road (OMR) on Sunday.

Designed with obstacles that involve crawling under barbed wires, climbing a rope, jumping, balancing, carrying, pulling, pushing and hanging among others, the race is a test of fitness as athletes are tested on their endurance, speed, agility and dexterity.

“It’s like military training. The obstacle race is very popular in Europe and India is also picking up,” says Varun Gunaseelan, co-founder of Wild Warrior, who is a fitness enthusiast and was first introduced to the race five years ago in Singapore by his friend Vikram Aditya Menon who is also a co-founder of Wild Warrior along with former tennis player Somdev Devvarman and fitness enthusiast Arun Karthik.

“We have been organising different adventure races for over four years but this is the first time we have come up with a National Championship.” However, for those endurance athletes who get bored easily and if the idea of running along an old paved road for 42.19 kilometres doesn’t thrill you anymore, there are non-competitive races open for everyone.

The National consists of a 3 km + 25 obstacle course aka Contender and the non-competitive aka Tribe course is also of the same distance but with less advanced obstacles. In addition, expect an over-the-top spectacle with a host of other entertainment activities like dance, music, food and much more. What more? “This is the first official National Championship so whoever wins, will officially be crowned a National Winner,” Varun states.

The participants are coming from across the country including states like Jammu & Kashmir, Punjab, New Delhi, Uttarakhand, Manipur, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra and Tamil Nadu. “The Police, Fire and Air Force teams are also participating in the championship.”

Next on the cards are several obstacle course races in Chennai, Kodaikanal, Hyderabad and Goa. There will also be two adventure races in Uttarakhand.

Rs: 3,000 for non-competitive race. Rs: 3,500 for competitive National Championship race. Rs: 4,000 for Wildebeest Endurance race.

