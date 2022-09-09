Trainer Da Rulk on how Chris Hemsworth is so much fun to train with!

Chris Hemsworth’s trainer Da Rulk is in India to spread the word about RFT (Raw Functional Training), he says. Known for his work with celebrities, sports persons and military forces, Rulk is collaborating with Sohrab Khushrushahi of SOHFIT, the celebrity trainer based in Mumbai. We catch up with the fitness expert as he talks about training his celebrity clientele and more:

How different is RFT from calisthenics?

I think it’s allowing people to adapt to the movement in life. This is probably more important to me than output. So, now I want people to get stronger at adapting and their ability to adapt to environments, to challenges and to adversity because if you look at it, even those that are able to pivot quickly, whether to be individuals, companies etc. are the ones that are able to be successful and withstand things that unexpectedly may come. Looking at the pandemic, even with COVID -19 in 2020, the companies that couldn’t pivot quickly, weren’t able and adapt quickly, weren’t able to survive. So, I want people to be more focused on adapting because then nothing can stop your ability to continue your fitness journey. If the gyms close, no problem. You lose your job. No problem. Like it still works out and so I think in regards to RFT, that’s where it’s different.

Da Rulk training with Chris Hemsworth

How was it working out with Chris Hemsworth?

I know his day-to-day trainers. A very good friend of mine, Luke Zaki and the team are around Chris — and are focused primarily on Thor. He got very big and buffed for that. But my focus has always been more on not how Chris looks, but how Chris moves. So, it’s really having him functionally strong and conditioned and being able to move like a superhero and move like for an extraction or like be able to move and be athletic. He’s already an athletic guy. Chris definitely dedicates a tremendous amount of time to training and he stays active too. And the thing about Chris — like how we were joking last time — is that he keeps things fun. He has a very great view on life — let’s embrace life, have fun. I think it’s infectious because that’s what happens with those around him — is that everyone wants to have fun, and be happy.

Any bizarre fitness goals set by celebrities?

I once had a guy who wanted to enter Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating Contest in New York. It’s who can eat the most number of hot dogs in an hour or something. He was like, I want to train for that and I was like: I’m not sure how to train you for that. I’m not sure how to train for the specificity component of that too well, but yeah, there’s been some interesting ones