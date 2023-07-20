International Chess Day: For me, chess is life, says Harika Dronavalli

It’s International Chess Day today, and we speak to one of the prominent names in Indian chess — Harika Dronavalli. The Arjuna Awardee has brought home many laurels and is also holds the FIDE title of Grandmaster. In 2019, she was also awarded the Padma Shri. Harika tells us what makes chess a vast ocean of knowledge, how she got addicted to chess, why she decided to play when she was pregnant and lots more.

Excerpts:

You’ve been playing chess from the age of seven. Were you introduced to chess by someone or was it out of your own interest that you picked up chess?



My sister used to play chess. She was encouraged to play chess because she was a very active child; so, to inculcate patience and calmness, my parents introduced her to this game. I, on the other hand, was always calm. I picked up chess only because I used to watch my sister play. Then, we participated in some local tournaments and did well. That made my parents encourage us further to participate in state tournaments, then nationals. One win lead to another and soon enough I was a professional chess player, representing the country internationally. While my sister didn’t pursue it further, I did because I developed interest in the game.

The first nationals I played was without any professional training. But I played the nationals exceptionally well in the beginning. Of course, with no training and experience, I missed chances and was soon out of the game. But I saw the trophy and I wanted that. It encouraged me to play and win it next time. And from there, everything just happened very organically. Then I got selected for World Championship, where I won a silver medal. There has been no looking back ever since.



What does chess mean to you, and what has it brought into your life?



For me, chess is life. I don't know anything else other than chess. Since I won my first nationals almost 24 years ago, I have not known anything other than chess.



What draws you into it? And what's your process like?



I enjoyed winning, appreciation from parents and outsiders. People started recognising me; it was interesting. So, like I said earlier, chess happening organically. And now, I can say I'm addicted to it. I know that chess is my life, and I give it my best.

Playing for 24 years, you would know all the tricks of the game. So how do you come up with these new techniques, new tricks to defeat the opponent?



No, no, it's not like that at all. Even the top post players in chess will have something to learn. Chess needs a lot of studying to constantly keep working on your game, even when you know everything. There is no end to knowledge in chess. It's like doing PhD, where a person might have the degree, but you do know that there's lots more to study. Similarly, in chess, it's impossible to know everything. So, even the topmost player has to work every day to be in shape. Like how it is with physical fitness, in chess, you have to be mentally fit and ready.



So chess requires more mental fitness than physical?



It requires both. For chess, you have to be physically fit, because we have sit long hours and also keep our mind active and alert at the same time. You may definitely not need to workout or train everyday or for long longs, but you do need to have physical fitness. But more than working with your body, you work with your brain, in chess. And while sometimes, you can still push your body even when you don't want to, with the brain, it does not happen that way.



And when the brain does not cooperate in between a game, what do you do?



While playing, we are more alert. But sometimes it can make mistakes. You just can't give up on the mind saying I am bored or the brain is not co-operating.



During COVID, a lot of people actually took up chess because it helped with anxiety...



Chess is a serious board game that one can play at home. That's why people got connected with it. Also, people have realised the fact that it can help the kids and future - because it inculcates patience and focus.



There are very few prominent names we hear or know of in chess, do you think a lot more needs to be done to encourage more people to take up chess?



Of course. Actually, there are many players in general, but people don't know about them. It's not a very viewer-friendly sport; unless you have interest, you don't get connected to it easily. It's a little complicated for the viewer. You really have to use your brain to understand because it is not easy to understand what is happening. Like we discussed, during the pandemic, people had lots of time, played chess and felt a connection. Like every sport will have that boom, sometime. We just have to wait for it and keep working, and inspire.

There are definitely a lot of people playing, but how long they are going to or take it up professionally, depend on an individual’s choice.

Also, chess demands a lot of time, and the fast paced life we live today does not leave us with the luxury of time. I think it will get even worse in future generation. Earlier, there used to be a lot of time, now it just feels that we have so many engagements — social media, TV, video games, etc. I have felt the difference myself. Even I don't have time like before, because we have so many distractions these days; and on top of that, the competition is so high that we need to know immediately whether you know you can do well here or not or immediately jump to another profession. The fast paced life, like I said, is becoming things harder.

When I started, playing for India was long term. It wasn't immediate, but because of this fast paced life, I understand that now people don’t have the patience or the time to wait and see if things work out. They look for immediate results. And I understand it; now that I am a mother, probably that's what I would also do for my kid because as parents, you don’t want to risk your child’s future. But since I have been playing chess, and have an understanding, maybe I can show more patience that you know, waiting for things to work out for you is right.

Do you think chess is set to grow?

I think it has lots of potential. Not many people know that it has amazing price rewards. It may look less as compared with other sports, but it is pretty good price money. Most importantly, with people finding a connection with chess, it is set to grow. If people understand that playing chess is a serious profession, where you can earn quite good money, I am sure we will see more names in our circuit.

Also, after 13 years, chess is back in the Asian Games. It’s a very good news. I hope someday it is included in the Olympics too.

You participated in Women’s World Team Championship​ while you were pregnant… Was it difficult?



No, I won't say it was difficult. There was no other choice for me because the games was happening in India. Russia was to host it, but it got shifted to India. Since my first nationals, I have not missed a single one. So I had to play. I was very close to delivery; I had a fully grown baby inside, so I didn't feel the fear. In worst case, what would happen? I would get pains and I'll go to hospital and deliver in Chennai. So, I think playing the game was worth it. I was only scared because of course I would be exhausted and I wouldn't know my physical limitations or exertion. So I was really working hard at home for three to four months before the tournament. I was working hard just out of fear that I shouldn't go there and let my team down. But whatever happened, my family was with me and ready to help.

Now that you have a bab, do you get time to practice as much as you used to?



Yeah, definitely. I get time I won't lie about it. After delivery, actually, Asian Games was supposed to happen last year. And the doctor said I couldn't participte. But luckily the Asian Games was postponed due to COVID, and now it is happening in September, and I am particpating. Of course, if it didn't get postponed, I would have found a way. I was already reading up how to freeze my milk. But I am glad I got time to spend with my baby at home. But still, it was hard for me when I sat down for a month without doing any work. I was also figuring out the new motherhood. I had a C section, and for the first few months, I felt like my whole world changed. I felt exhausted. Gradually I realized that I can't be like this, I also have to focus on something to divert myself. I din't want postpartum depression. So then I decided I would get back to chess. Of course, my family has been very supportive. After three months, once I stabilised myself as a mother to understand how it works and how to manage everything, I started playing again.

Would you want your girl to in future take up chess?

Maybe not chess. But defintely a sport. I have been playing chess for so long, so for me, it will be interesting to see her play some other sport. Of course, I am fine if she gets interested in chess and takes it up. I am here to support her.